REPORT: HBO Max Is Developing An Animated ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series

An animated “Game of Thrones” series is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an animated “GoT” series is being made for the streaming platform. THR described the project as “adult-leaning.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

No talent has been signed to the project at this time, and it sounds like it’s still way off in the distance.

Exclusive: ‘Game of Thrones’ animated drama eyed at HBO Max https://t.co/wpIN4fcDuK pic.twitter.com/9vOvkgXMQe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2021

Okay, I might love “Game of Thrones,” but this is a really stupid idea, and more importantly, it’s an idea nobody asked for.

An animated “Game of Thrones” series? Why the hell is that necessary? Seriously, stop and explain to me who wants this.

I really love “GoT.” I’m a firm believer that it changed TV for the better and we might never see anything like it again in terms of the scope of the project.

However, this isn’t necessary. We already have prequel series in the works, and I’m pumped for those. Nobody wants an animated series.

Focus on bringing us outstanding prequels with real people and the rest will take care of itself. This doesn’t need to be and shouldn’t be complicated.