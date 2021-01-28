Editorial

REPORT: Josh Heupel’s Contract With Tennessee Is Worth $4 Million Annually

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Josh Heupel of the UCF Knights gets interviewed after defeating the Marshall Thundering Herd 48-25 at the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on December 23, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Josh Heupel’s contract with Tennessee isn’t as big as you might expect for an SEC football coach.

According to KnoxNews.com, Heupel’s contract with the Volunteers is for six years, and he’ll receive an annual salary of $4 million, which is pretty low by SEC standards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football)

Obviously, Heupel will get some huge raises along the way if the Volunteers start winning a bunch of games, but $4 million is nothing for a program like Tennessee.

I think it’s fair to say it’s a program-friendly deal. If things go south, it’s not like they’re spending a bunch of money!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football)

While Tennessee fans might not be happy with Heupel (not sure that I’ve seen any who are), at least the program isn’t on the hook for a ton of cash.

I guess you have to find the silver linings where you can!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football)

We’ll see what Heupel can do in Knoxville. With sanctions looming on the horizon, I’m not holding my breath for a ton of victories!

Let us know in the comments what you think of the hiring.