REPORT: Josh Heupel’s Contract With Tennessee Is Worth $4 Million Annually

Josh Heupel’s contract with Tennessee isn’t as big as you might expect for an SEC football coach.

According to KnoxNews.com, Heupel’s contract with the Volunteers is for six years, and he’ll receive an annual salary of $4 million, which is pretty low by SEC standards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, Heupel will get some huge raises along the way if the Volunteers start winning a bunch of games, but $4 million is nothing for a program like Tennessee.

I think it’s fair to say it’s a program-friendly deal. If things go south, it’s not like they’re spending a bunch of money!

While Tennessee fans might not be happy with Heupel (not sure that I’ve seen any who are), at least the program isn’t on the hook for a ton of cash.

I guess you have to find the silver linings where you can!

We’ll see what Heupel can do in Knoxville. With sanctions looming on the horizon, I’m not holding my breath for a ton of victories!

Tennessee has hired Josh Heupel has the new coach of the Volunteers. Fans should be furious. Jeremy Pruitt got fired, and fans were promised a star replacement. Instead, they get a man who Nick Saban will eat alive. What is Tennessee thinking? https://t.co/byuLeS2LKc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 27, 2021

