REPORT: Tennessee Might Pay Kevin Steele $900,000 For 2 Weeks Of Work

Tennessee might be on the verge of paying Kevin Steele a crazy amount of money for two weeks of work.

According to FootballScoop, Steele is believed to be on his way out the door with the Volunteers as Josh Heupel was hired as the new head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How much will the Vols owe him for his two weeks of work? A staggering amount of $900,000!

Is college football the best sport on the planet or is college football the best sport on the planet? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

While Steele, who was the interim head coach for the Vols, hasn’t officially left yet, it’s reportedly imminent and when it happens, he’ll be owed the price of a very nice house in most parts of America.

Tennessee is just throwing money around without a care in the world.

Only in the world of college football do guys get fat payouts after working for a matter of a few days. Buyouts happen in all sports, but the situation in college football is on a different level.

Programs run through cash like it’s going out of style, and Steele potentially getting pushed out the door with a $900,000 check is proof of that fact.

What an absolute king move from Steele!