Ron Rivera’s Family Shares That He Is ‘Officially Cancer Free’

Courtney Rivera, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera’s daughter, shared terrific news Thursday that her dad is “officially cancer free.”

“Thank you all for the love and prayers,” the daughter of the Washington Football Team coach tweeted. “Just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL coach’s wife also shared the happy news the family had been waiting to hear after Rivera was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, which he announced in August, WJLA reported. (RELATED: Ron Rivera Got An IV During Halftime To Make Sure He Could Keep Coaching As He Battles Cancer)

“Prayers have been answered,” Stephanie Rivera, the coach’s wife, tweeted. “Thx to all the Drs [and] nurses who ‘Coached up’ @RiverboatRonHC and me and gave us the winning game plan to defeat cancer.”

“The PET scan said it all, cancer you lost this fight!” she added. “#RiveraStrong”

In October, the head coach underwent his final treatment for cancer.

He previously talked about the challenges of going through the treatment while not missing a single game during the 2020 season, ProFootballTalk.com.

“It’s a struggle,” Rivera shared with The Washington Post. “It’s a battle. . . . It’s interesting. I have my moments where I felt pretty strong and felt good enough to go get up and walk up and down the sidelines. There were other times I waned a little bit.”