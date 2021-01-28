Save $20 On This Ring Video Doorbell 3 For A Limited Time!

While stores are beginning to reopen all over the country, people have been shopping online more and more. In fact, at this rate, 91% of the U.S. population will are expected to shop online by 2023! And while shopping online is undeniably convenient, it likely increases your chances of becoming a victim to porch pirates.

Whether you’re away at work or watching a movie on the couch, you can’t always know what’s going on at your front door. But with the Ring Video Doorbell 3, keeping an extra eye on your porch has never been easier. Boasting an array of enhanced security features, this advanced gadget can add an extra layer of safety to your home without having to do much more than tap your finger.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 links right up to your phone via the Ring app, where you’ll have an entire dashboard at your fingertips, giving you full control over your home’s entrance. Thanks to the doorbell’s 1080P HD camera, you’ll clearly see anyone who approaches your door, whether it be a suspicious stranger or your friendly neighbor. And with its two-way talking feature, you can easily communicate with whoever comes knocking.

Whenever the doorbell detects motion, you’ll receive an immediate alert on your phone, putting you in the know immediately. You can also create custom features that allow you to focus on specific areas on your porch or even unlock the door from afar. It can even connect to your Amazon Alexa, providing you with the ultimate form of hands-free monitoring.

With its high-quality picture and easy installation, it’s no surprise the Ring Video Doorbell 3 has created a buzz online, earning it an Amazon Choice rating of 4.6/5 stars. Just check out some of the awesome online reviews!

“I installed the device yesterday. It works GREAT and it is simple to set up.” – Kevin

“The field of view, responsiveness, sound quality and quality of the picture are much, much better on the Ring Doorbell 3 than the first generation unit.” – David C.

“This item is amazing and I highly recommend it!” – Jasmine S.

