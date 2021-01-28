Security Cameras At Restaurant Rita Ora Held Her Birthday At Were Turned Off, Police Say

The security cameras at the restaurant that musician Rita Ora held her 30th birthday were reportedly turned off during the celebration, police said, according to Yahoo News.

The celebrities didn’t want to be caught on camera breaking COVID-19 protocol in London, according to a report published Thursday by Yahoo News.

A worker at the restaurant, Scottie Bhattarai, told police that he had allowed the venue to be used, Yahoo News reported. Ora’s representatives reportedly called the restaurant hours before the party and offered to pay $7,000 to host the party.

Rita Ora’s team offered a restaurant £5,000 to break lockdown rules for her 30th birthday, police say https://t.co/KzCcxvkEc0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 28, 2021

Ora later apologized for the party. (RELATED: Rita Ora Apologizes For ‘Breaking The Rules’ With Birthday Party During COVID-19 Lockdown)

“Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday,” Ora said in a statement at the time. “It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK… I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.”

“This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement,” she added. “Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

Ora went on to say she was “embarrassed” about the ordeal.

“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe,” Ora said.

“Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise,” she continued.