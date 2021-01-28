‘I Am Afraid Right Now’: Son Mortgages Parent’s House Without Them Knowing To Buy GameStop Stock

Jack West, a 22-year-old Indiana native, reportedly mortgaged his parent’s home Monday without them knowing in an attempt to capitalize on soaring GameStop and AMC stock prices.

West used his parent’s mortgage as collateral to invest almost $70,000 in shares of GameStop and AMC, according to the New York Post.

22-year-old risked parents’ mortgage on GameStop: ‘You only live once’ https://t.co/PCEN0UQqIr pic.twitter.com/VKeZWXo8n7 — New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2021

“I am afraid right now,” West told the Post. “Everything is changing by the minute.”

Robinhood halted trading for GameStop and AMC Thursday due to market “volatility.” GameStop hit $530 per share before falling to $238 Thursday, according to the Post.

“I bought into the hype. Why not? You only live once,” West reportedly said. “Value investing isn’t a thing anymore, and it’s really all about the hype.” (RELATED: GameStop Trading Halted After Reddit-Fueled Price Explosion)

West invested after users on Reddit managed to coordinate driving GameStop’s stock up more than 600% this week. As a result, hedge funds have lost big after shorting shares from companies like GameStop and AMC.

“I don’t think that this AMC/GameStop saga will end well. The hedge funds directly in the line of fire may very well go down, but that is a space that will be quickly filled,” finance professor from the New York University Stern School of Business Aswath Damodaran told the Post.