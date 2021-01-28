The Detroit Lions Officially Hire Anthony Lynn As The Team’s Offensive Coordinator

Anthony Lynn is officially a member of the Detroit Lions.

The former head coach of the Chargers was officially announced as the team's new offensive coordinator late Wednesday afternoon.

He’s now tasked with running an offense that no longer includes Matthew Stafford.

First and foremost, welcome to the squad. We’re happy to have Lynn on Dan Campbell’s staff. We need to build a great staff, and we all know Lynn can coach.

The Chargers might have parted ways with him, but he knows what he’s doing. I like the hire at OC.

Secondly, we really know Lynn can work with talented quarterbacks. The best part of the Chargers last season was quarterback Justin Herbert.

He was spinning the ball for Los Angeles. Now, the Lions will have a new QB and Lynn will have to squeeze every ounce of talent out of him.

Will he get the job done? Time will tell, but I’m weirdly optimistic.

Welcome to Detroit, Lynn! Now, let’s go win as many games as we possibly can. For the first time in a long time, I’m pumped about the Lions.