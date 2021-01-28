The Weeknd Spent $7 Million Of His Own Money On Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Musician The Weeknd spent $7 million of his own money to make the Super Bowl LV half time show exactly what he wanted.

The Weeknd’s manager, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, confirmed the amount in an interview published Thursday by Billboard. The halftime show will also be longer this year, coming in at 24 minutes instead of 13.

The Weeknd has confined he put $7 million dollars of money from his own pocket into his super bowl performance… This about to me a movie. pic.twitter.com/NTkajU8TdD — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) January 28, 2021

“We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had timelines for all of our goals,” The Weeknd’s other manager Amir “Cash” Esmailian told the outlet. “It came a few years earlier than we expected.” (RELATED: The Weeknd Will Perform During The Super Bowl LV Halftime Show)

The Weeknd might have extra time to perform, but he has had to focus on appealing to the fans at home since the Super Bowl will only host 22,000 people in the audience this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stadium can typically hold over 65,000 people.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” he added.

Slaiby added that The Weeknd added $7 million of his own money to “make this halftime show be what he envisioned” it to be. The halftime show usually costs around $13 million, Page Six reported.

That’s a crazy amount of money for an artist to front. It better have been worth. I’m now expecting an entire light show to go along with The Weeknd’s vocal performance. It’s going to be insane.