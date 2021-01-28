Virginia Parent Featured In Viral Video Ripping School Board For Closures Speaks Out: ‘My Blood Started Boiling’

Brandon Michon appeared Thursday on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to talk about his viral tirade against the Loudoun County School Board over the continued closing of schools due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michon, a father with two children in the county’s school system, called the school board “more inefficient than the DMV” during a Tuesday public meeting.

“You’re a bunch of cowards, hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed,” said Michon in the clip that quickly went viral on social media and made national news.

Michon told host Tucker Carlson that he had been attending meetings “for months” but he felt parents’ voices were not “being heard.”

“What you didn’t see in that video was my five-year-old and eight-year-old speaking, and after they spoke, there was no acknowledgment of that,” Michon said. “You have school board members who are trying to just move you onto the next thing and there was no acknowledgment.”

“It’s scary to talk in front of these people,” he continued. “It’s scary for adults to even do it. And so what happened was when I got up there, you know, my blood started boiling a little bit. And as I began speaking, I said, look, um, I want them to hear me. I want them to look up and pay attention, and I think we’ve got some acknowledgement from that.”

Michon and Carlson went on to discuss the importance of “strong leaders” to “step into that void” and work for change.

Schools, which have been open in many states for months, have long been considered a low source of COVID-19 transmission. Three Centers for Disease Control and Prevention affiliated doctors wrote an article this week for the Journal of the American Medical association arguing that there is “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Said To Reopen Schools, And Close Bars — But Major School Districts Continue To Stay Closed)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, long a critic of former President Donald Trump’s insistence on schools reopening, is now threatening to dock the pay of teachers who refuse to return to work.