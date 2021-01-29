Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones To Join CNN As Political Commentator

Former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones will join CNN as a political commentator after losing his seat on Nov. 3, he announced Friday.

Jones sent a tweet out announcing the news, saying his debut will be on CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s show. Jone said he was “very excited” to be joining the CNN team.

Very excited to be joining the @CNN team as a political commentator. Tune in this afternoon at 4ET for my “official” debut on @TheLeadCNN with @jaketapper. — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 29, 2021

Jones was defeated by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who was declared the winner right after Alabama’s polls closed. Tuberville had been the heavy favorite to win the race with FiveThirtyEight giving him an 87 percent chance of flipping the seat. (RELATED: Top Democratic Official In Alabama Says Sen. Doug Jones Is ‘A Racist’)

Jones defeated Republican nominee Roy Moore in 2017, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and was told by President Donald Trump to drop out of the race. (RELATED: Republicans Take Back Alabama Senate Seat, Tommy Tuberville Defeats Doug Jones)

The former Democratic Senator was reportedly being considered to be President Joe Biden’s attorney general.