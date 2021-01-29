Ariel Helwani Interviewing Jake Paul Is Incredibly Cringeworthy

Ariel Helwani recently interviewed Jake Paul, and it’s borderline difficult to watch.

Helwani is probably the most recognizable reporter in the UFC world, and his interviews are usually fascinating to watch. I'm a big fan of the guy.

However, listening to Jake Paul try to speak to him was so cringeworthy that it’s beyond words. Helwani pressed the YouTube star on if McGregor should be embarrassed for losing to Dustin Poirier, and Paul couldn’t even string together a coherent answer. Watch the embarrassing interview below.

I have to give all the credit in the world to Helwani for sitting through that interview with a straight face. I’m not sure I could have done the same.

Jake Paul talking about the UFC is about as pleasant as nails on a chalkboard. He’s out here acting like Poirier knocking out McGregor is humiliating.

My man, Poirier is one of the best fighters on the planet. How does Jake Paul not know that?

“You don’t get away with being inactive in this business. … I’m gutted.” —Conor McGregor after #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/0NlOIAka0z — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2021

The social media star has an April fight against Ben Askren, and I speak for everyone when I say I hope the former UFC star lights him up.

In case you’re wondering what Helwani interviewing an informed person looks like, you can watch his interview with Askren below.

I have no idea if Paul will get to fight McGregor or not, but if he does, the dude might end up in the hospital. It’s that simple. It’s going to be ugly.