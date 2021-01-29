Biden Signals He Would Sign Coronavirus Stimulus Package Into Law Even If Passed Without Republican Support

President Joe Biden signaled to reporters Friday that while he would prefer to sign a coronavirus package into law that had support from Republican lawmakers, he would still sign a package into law without the minority party’s support.

His comments came while departing the White House ahead of a trip to visit wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. (RELATED: White House Concerned That Latest GDP And Unemployment Figures Show ‘Significant Slowing Of Our Economic Recovery’)

“I support passing COVID relief with support from Republicans if we can get it,” Biden said when asked if he supported Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s vow to pass a stimulus package through reconciliation, a parliamentary process that allows the Senate to pass revenue, spending and budget matters through a simple majority vote. “But the covid relief has to pass. No ifs, ands or buts.”

WATCH:

Biden’s answer went slightly further than White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s Thursday response when asked the same question.

“Republicans can still vote for a package even if it goes through with reconciliation,” she told ABC’s Mary Bruce during Thursday’s briefing. “There’s no blood oath anybody signs. They are able to support it regardless.”

“We’re confident that people are going to listen to [constituents] and support a bipartisan bill,” Psaki added. “Part of unifying the country is addressing the problems Americans are facing.”