REPORT: Black Lives Matter Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

A member of the Norwegian parliament has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for a Nobel peace prize, citing its demands for a systemic change to law enforcement around the globe.

Petter Eide, a member of the of the Socialist Left Party of Norway, credits Black Lives Matter with bringing attention to the worldwide issues of racism and inequality, reported The Guardian on Friday.

“They have had a tremendous achievement in raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice,” Eide said. “They have been able to mobilize people from all groups of society, not just African-Americans, not just oppressed people, it has been a broad movement, in a way which has been different from their predecessors.” (RELATED: Here’s How MLK’s Vision Compares To Black Lives Matter’s Agenda)

In terms of whether or not the movement has actually been peaceful, Eide claimed that “studies have shown that most of the demonstrations organized by Black Lives Matter have been peaceful. Of course there have been incidents, but most of them have been caused by the activities of either the police or counter-protestors,” according to The Washington Examiner.

However, the Insurance Information Institute reported on Property Claim Services (PCS), a company that tracked insurance claims during the Black Lives Matter riots that took place from May 26-June 8, 2020, caused the most costly damage of any civil disorders in U.S. history. According to PCS, the riots amassed an enormous amount of damage that caused between $1-2 billion in insurance claims from property owners. Despite claims of few “incidents,” the facts show that several of these protests, namely the ones that took place in Minneapolis, MN, and Kenosha, WI, resulted in massive damages and financial losses. (RELATED: Biden Says Black Lives Matter Protesters Would ‘Have Been Treated Very Differently’ Than Capitol Rioters)

FOX news commentator Katie Pavlich pointed out the apparent disconnect between Eide’s claims of peacefulness and the level of destruction during the riots of 2020 in a tweet.

Most expensive and devastating riots in American history but sure, Nobel Peace Prize seems appropriate https://t.co/FeOAsGtEOt — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 29, 2021

The winner of the Nobel peace price will be decided by the committee in October, and the prize itself will be awarded this December.