Two Republicans Request Officer Killed In Riot Be Honored At The Capitol

Two South Carolina Republicans introduced legislation Thursday for Officer Brian Sicknick to lie in honor at the Capitol, CNN reported.

Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the breaching of the Capitol on Jan.6, CNN reported. He died the next day from his injuries. He was one of five people who died due to the violence of the riot at the Capitol.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Ralph Norman and Sen. Tim Scott, calls for Sicknick to lie in state and for a plaque to be placed in the Capitol in Sicknick’s honor. The House Sergeant at Arms would pay for his funeral arrangements under the bill, according to CNN.

“[Sicknick’s] selfless heroism, and the bravery of all the officers who defended democracy that day, should be honored and remembered,” Sen. Scott told The Hill. “Officer Brian Sicknick risked his life serving our country in uniform overseas, yet he ultimately gave his life defending our Capitol from threats here at home.

Officer Sicknick is a national hero that deserves our deepest respect. That’s why I am joining @RepRalphNorman to introduce a bill requesting that Officer Sicknick lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda—the very seat of democracy he gave his life defending.https://t.co/qAmdUTcX5q — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 28, 2021

“My prayers continue to be with Officer Sicknick’s loved ones and the family members of all our brave law enforcement officers,” Scott said. (Related: Police Gather In Washington, D.C., To Honor To Honor Fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick)

Norman issued a statement about the attacks and the importance of honoring Officer Sicknick. “Just as the U.S. Capitol Police put themselves in harm’s way last week to protect the seat of American democracy, the same selflessness and sacrifice is made every day by law enforcement officers across our nation. Each of them deserves our honor and support.”

The proposed legislation is supported by the union that represents the rank-and-file officers. “Officer Sicknick died because he put the lives of Members of Congress and their staff before his own safety-he did his duty. We should commemorate his life and service with respect and dignity,” Gus Papathansiou, the Capitol Police Union Chairman, said in response to the bill.

A similar step was taken in 1998 when two Capitol police officers were shot dead by a gunman, making them the first private citizens to lie in honor at the Capitol. Thirty-two government officials and military officers have been laid in honor since 1852, the year the tradition began, according to The Hill.

Officer Sickick will be laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 3.

