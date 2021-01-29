Capitol Hill Officer Slain In January 6th Riots Will Lie In Honor In Capitol Rotunda

Capitol Hill police officer Brian Sicknick will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol rotunda Tuesday and Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday.

Sicknick died January 7th from injuries sustained during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Sicknick is one of three officers who have died since pro-Trump riots, with two other officers taking their own lives in recent weeks. The announcement from Congressional leaders came hours after two Republicans requested that Sicknick receive the honor.

NEW: Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the US Capitol attack, will lie in honor on Tues & Wed in the rotunda, Pelosi & Schumer announce “May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family” pic.twitter.com/bcAPit7sqA — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) January 30, 2021

Officer Sicknick is a national hero that deserves our deepest respect. That’s why I am joining @RepRalphNorman to introduce a bill requesting that Officer Sicknick lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda—the very seat of democracy he gave his life defending.https://t.co/qAmdUTcX5q — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 28, 2021

Rioters hit Sicknick in the head with a fire extinguisher during the storming of the Capitol. He died in the hospital the following day. (RELATED: REPORT: McConnell Has Been Privately Asked By Prominent Republicans, Former White House Officials To Convict Trump)

Democrats and some Republicans argued President Donald Trump was guilty of inciting his supporters to the riot. The House impeached Trump on charges of “incitement of insurrection” the following week. The Senate trial for his potential conviction is set to begin the week of February 8. If convicted, he would no longer be eligible to run for federal office.

Officer Sickick will be laid to rest in the Arlington National Cemetery on Feb. 3.