CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 322 UPDATE: The Snow Is Here, And Things Keep Rolling Forward In America

It’s day 322 of the war against coronavirus, and it feels like winter is here.

Unlike in “Game of Thrones” where winter means a war against the army of the undead, winter is something I live for in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t get enough of it. When you grow up in the frozen tundra of Wisconsin, you just learn to embrace the cold and the snow.

Unfortunately, it’s been an insanely mind winter where I live currently, and I hate it. Inject the snow into my soul.

Inject the cold temps straight into my bloodstream.

Luckily, we finally got some snow this past week! While it wasn’t overly cold, at least there was a shade of white on the ground.

Now, imagine if I told you back in early March of 2020 that winter would be here, it’d be snowing, it’d be cold outside and we’d still be going through this coronavirus nonsense.

Would anyone have believed me? Would a single soul of have believed we’d still be doing this at the end of January 2021? I’m guessing the answer that question is a firm no.

Yet, we just have to make the best of it. What other choice do we have? The answer is that there isn’t one. We can either sit around and pout, or we can live it up.

In case you didn’t already know, I’m choosing the former. Besides, you’re not living until you start a campfire in super cold weather, grab a few beers, get the boys over and enjoy the warmth of the flames in below freezing temps.

So, embrace the snow now that it’s here, and let’s have ourselves a great weekend!