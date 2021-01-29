Deion Sanders Tells His Players To Treat A Toilet Like They Treat Their Mothers

Deion Sanders left a bizarre message in a bathroom for his players at Jackson State.

Apparently, Sanders is worried that his players don’t know how to properly use a toilet, and taped up a sign stating, “Treat this toilet like your mama.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL legend wrote on Instagram the following as an explanation:

This is 1 of my Pet Peeves so I had to leave a message to get my point across. Stop taking for granted kids know certain disciplines & etiquette. A lot of young men & woman hadn’t been taught a THANG.. Real Coaches don’t ever stop coaching.

You can see the full post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COACH PRIME (@deionsanders)

I really don’t understand the point of Sanders‘ message here. I don’t get it all. He wants his players at JSU to treat a toilet like their moms?

What the hell does that even mean? I just don’t get it!

I’m assuming he’s referring to keeping it clean, but couldn’t have chosen something other than mothers as the pinnacle of what we’re aiming for?

Who the hell wants to think about their mom while using the bathroom? Sounds like the literal last thing I want to think about.

Yet, thanks to Sanders, that’s all his players will be thinking about!

What an incredibly bizarre and strange message from the JSU coach.