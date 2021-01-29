‘They Are The Insurrectionists’: Jason Whitlock Says Democratic Left Wants To Take America ‘In A Very Dangerous Direction’

Broadcaster Jason Whitlock said Democrats who demonize Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump “are the insurrectionists” who want to change America.

“They are the insurrectionists, they are the ones trying to take this country [in] a very dangerous direction,” Whitlock told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“They are distracting everybody with claims of race and racism while they try to usher in socialism, Marxism and make this country very secular. That is what’s going on.” (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez: Ted Cruz ‘Almost Had Me Murdered’)

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Republican members of Congress who want to bring firearms into the House for their own protection are “the enemy [that] is within.” Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Trump of leading a mob to “invade” the Capitol.

“[Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and others don’t believe in the founding principles of this country. They they don’t believe in the Declaration of Independence. They don’t believe in the Constitution. They don’t believe in the Emancipation Proclamation. They don’t believe in what we accomplished in the civil rights movement under the leadership of Martin Luther King,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock insisted that America was founded on Christianity and said those Christian beliefs were directly responsible for social progress such as the abolition of slavery, the eradication of segregation and “brought freedom to all Americans and laws that protected all of our freedoms.”

Whitlock said the left-wing Democrats like to focus on race and racism by “calling white people racist” and black people who don’t support that agenda “an Uncle Tom.” He noted that those who believe in America’s “founding principles” and reject a “new America” that embraces globalism, are dismissed as “the bad guys.”

Whitlock rejected that vision. “It’s not going to make things better. We are already seeing the evidence: it makes us worse. It has us at each other’s throats. It has us at the brink of destabilization.”

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after the president told the crowd, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.” (RELATED: ‘What They’re Doing Is Very Divisive’: Jason Whitlock Blasts Kneeing Players)

The rioters forced members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment if and when the upper chamber considers the issue.