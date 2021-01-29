Denzel Washington’s New Movie ‘The Little Things’ Is Officially Out On HBO Max

Denzel Washington’s new movie “The Little Things” has arrived on HBO Max.

The Hollywood star’s latest movie revolves around the hunt for a serial killer, and the cast is absolutely stacked. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Washington is joined by Jared Leto and Rami Malek in the cop thriller. Judging from the previews, we’re in for a very dark ride.

As everyone knows, I love dark shows and movies, especially when the plot focuses on a criminal case. It’s one of the reasons why “True Detective” is the GOAT.

Now, Washington and Malek will play two police officers hunting a man killing young women. Yeah, you don’t need to say much more.

I’m 100% all the way in.

I know that movie theaters are getting crushed right now because of coronavirus, but I’m loving the fact movies are going right to streaming.

Instead of spending $30 on tickets and another $50 for snacks, I can just fire up HBO Max from the comfort of my couch with a fridge stacked full of beer.

I find that a much more enjoyable viewing experience, and that’s exactly what I plan on doing Friday night with “The Little Things.”

You can start streaming “The Little Things” ASAP, and make sure to check back for my full review once I finish!