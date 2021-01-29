ESPN Ranks Wisconsin As a Tier 3 Football Program

ESPN showed some major disrespect to the Wisconsin Badgers in a recent college football piece.

The popular sports network placed all 130 teams into different tiers, and the Badgers received absolutely no love.

Wisconsin was placed into tier three, which is described as, “Teams we’ll spend a lot of time making a case for who won’t actually make the playoff.”

I’ve made my hatred for top 25 rankings apparent over the years, so here’s my attempt at something better: Ranking all 130 teams for 2021 by tier… https://t.co/9plv3Roc21 — ????????️♈️???? (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 28, 2021

Is this a joke? Seriously, is this a damn joke? I understand not being on the same level as Alabama and Clemson in tier one.

Wisconsin hasn’t earned the right to be in the same conversation as the Tigers, Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes.

I’m an honest man, and can admit that.

However, let’s take a look at the teams in tier two, and then tell me with a straight face they’re better than the Badgers.

We have Texas A&M, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Florida. Are you kidding me?

Outside of Notre Dame and maybe Penn State in a great year, there’s not a team on that list I’d take over Wisconsin.

UNC? Look, I am tight with some UNC people, and they’re great. You know what else they are? Honest, and they’d be the first to tell you that the Tar Heels aren’t in the same league as Wisconsin.

I hope ESPN and all the other critics keep this same energy the entire 2021 season because I can promise you that I won’t forget.