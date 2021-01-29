Foster Friess Donates $200,000 To The Barstool Fund

Wyoming philanthropist and businessman Foster Friess donated $200,000 to the Barstool Fund through his charity Foster’s Outriders, he announced Friday.

The Foster’s Outriders donation was “inspired by those who gave $25 and $50,” Friess told Barstool Fund founder Dave Portnoy in a tweet.

.@stoolpresidente you’re a true American Patriot and a great example of taking private sector initiatives to address the needs of the workers critical to the function of our culture. The $200K Foster’s Outriders sent is inspired by those who gave $25 and $50. pic.twitter.com/Pozqid6Y9x — Foster Friess (@FosterFriess) January 29, 2021

The Barstool Fund has donated over $33 million to 197 small businesses struggling with COVID-19 lockdowns and lost business, according to Barstool. Portnoy first announced the Barstool Fund in a Dec. 17 tweet. (RELATED: Barstool Sports To Save Historic Restaurant In Washington DC)

Introducing The Barstool Fund If you are a small business that needs help staying in business because of covid email us your story to barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com. We will try to help as many people as we can. pic.twitter.com/9BS8HeyHaq — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 17, 2020

Friess, an investment banker, previously explained that he feels compelled to donate large sums to COVID relief since his investments were very successful in 2020. Friess is also a Republican Party donor who ran in that party’s primary during Wyoming’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

Foster Friess is an investor in the Daily Caller and has donated to the Daily Caller News Foundation.