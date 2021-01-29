Entertainment

Foster Friess Donates $200,000 To The Barstool Fund

Wyoming philanthropist and businessman Foster Friess donated $200,000 to the Barstool Fund through his charity Foster’s Outriders, he announced Friday.

The Foster’s Outriders donation was “inspired by those who gave $25 and $50,” Friess told Barstool Fund founder Dave Portnoy in a tweet.

The Barstool Fund has donated over $33 million to 197 small businesses struggling with COVID-19 lockdowns and lost business, according to Barstool. Portnoy first announced the Barstool Fund in a Dec. 17 tweet. (RELATED: Barstool Sports To Save Historic Restaurant In Washington DC)

Friess, an investment banker, previously explained that he feels compelled to donate large sums to COVID relief since his investments were very successful in 2020. Friess is also a Republican Party donor who ran in that party’s primary during Wyoming’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

Foster Friess is an investor in the Daily Caller and has donated to the Daily Caller News Foundation.