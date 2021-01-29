Get Better Sleep With This High-Tech White Noise Machine, Now 60% Off!

From bettering your mood to strengthening your immune system, a good night’s sleep can do wonders. But getting the right amount of ZZZs is easier said than done. In fact, according to a handful of studies, as many as 10% to 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia.

If you’re someone who lies awake at night, tossing and turning, perhaps a little white noise could help ease your mind and allow you to drift off peacefully into dreamland. That’s where this LectroSound Sleep & Relax Soothing Noise Machine comes into play. Boasting custom-designed analog circuitry, this premium sound machine is able to generate completely random, understated white noise on a loop, encouraging complete relaxation, whether it be for babies, kids, or adults.

Unlike other sound machines you may have used, this advanced device is completely customizable to help you uncover your ideal sleep sound. That’s because, thanks to the machine’s innovative tone dial, you can select sound with varying levels of warmth over a spectrum of brown, white, and pink variations. These different frequencies make up a wide variety of white noise, helping your mind to relax and let you get some much-needed rest.

In addition to serving as an excellent sleep aid, the LectroSound is great for creating a productive atmosphere, helping you to focus and shut off outside chatter. Whether you keep it in your office or use it while you’re studying, the machine’s wide range of white noise various can do wonders for your ability to calm down and hone in on a task.

Whether you stick it in your baby’s room or keep it on your nightstand, this revolutionary sound machine is a total game-changer. Just read a few of the awesome things people are saying about it online and see for yourself!

“LOVE this. I keep watching for it to be back in stock to get another now that baby is in his own room and took it with him!” – Alison

“Compact and holds last setting even after being unplugged.” – MoMommy