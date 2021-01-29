Houston Texans Say There’s ‘Zero Interest’ In Trading Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have “zero interest” in trading quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Texans’ General Manager Nick Caserio told reporters during a press conference Friday that the team is looking forward to spending time with Watson this spring.

WATCH:

#Texans GM Nick Caserio: “Just want to reiterate our commitment to @deshaunwatson. He’s had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people…We have zero interest in trading the player.We have a great plan, a great vision for him..and his role on our team” pic.twitter.com/H5wLmnBSmU — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 29, 2021

“Before we take a few questions: Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson,” Caserio said. “He’s had a great impact on this organization, a great impact on a lot of people and a great impact on the scene. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring once we started.” (RELATED: REPORT: Deshaun Watson Officially Requests To Be Traded)

“We have zero interest in trading the player,” Caserio added.

New head coach David Culley claimed he believes Watson will stay with the Houston team.

“Deshaun Watson is a Houston Texan,” Culley said. “He’s the quarterback of the Houston Texans, and that’s all that I was concerned about.”

Watson reportedly put in an official trade request after Texans signed Culley as the new head coach, according to Ian Rapoport.