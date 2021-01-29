Ilhan Omar Says If GOP Does Not Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress, Then Democrats ‘Must Do It’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar vowed Thursday to have freshman Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene removed from Congress if GOP leadership refuses to act.

Radio host Dean Obeidallah during the Thursday episode of his show, asked Omar about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s recent call for Greene’s removal from Congress, following unearthed evidence of her endorsement of Qanon conspiracy theories.

“Today, Speaker Pelosi had a press conference talking essentially about the ‘enemy within’ the House, and she slammed congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has made comments about Muslims, if you’re a practicing Muslim you shouldn’t serve in government, and that you and Rashida Tlaib are part of an Islamic insurrection, I mean more and more despicable stuff,” Obeidallah told Omar.

“Should the Republican Party not be the ones leading to remove her,” she responded. “This person, as you’ve stated, is dangerous and violent. She has not only posed what many of us would consider a threat against myself and many of my colleagues, but she’s harassed people who have survived violence, children who have survived violence, and is lying about the deaths of so many children, and is really victimizing their families.”

“This is not somebody that should be in office, you know, someone said yesterday instead of being in Congress this person needs to be on a watch list,” Omar added. “And if the Republican Party and its leadership is not going to do the work of removing her from Congress, we must do it.”

WATCH:



Before entering office, Greene promoted a number of controversial QAnon conspiracy theories. In one instance, she compared Jewish billionaire Democratic donor George Soros to a Nazi and said black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party,” according to Politico.

In a resurfaced video from 2018, Greene is seen berating Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg outside the Capitol, calling the teenager a “coward” and claiming Soros was funding him. (RELATED: Office Of Congressional Conspiracy Theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene Somehow Makes Jewish Space Lasers Belief About ‘Cancel Culture’)