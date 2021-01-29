Jets Coach Robert Saleh Calls Sam Darnold ‘An Unbelievable Talent’

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh sounds like a big fan of quarterback Sam Darnold.

There’s a ton of speculation about whether or not the Jets will move off of the young passer this offseason, but it seems like Saleh wants to keep him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saleh said the following on the “Huddle and Flow” podcast, according to NJ.com:

He is an unbelievable talent. There’s a reason why he was the third overall pick. Just watch the tape. Production aside, just watch the player. He’s got tremendous mobility. He’s got arm talent, fearless, smart, and he’s a quick, precise decision-maker. He’s loved in the locker room, and people adore him around this building.

I hope like hell the Jets keep Darnold and don’t draft a quarterback. At the very least, I hope they trade for a replacement if that’s the way they want to go.

If the Jets pass on drafting a quarterback to replace Darnold, then it’s almost a lock that Justin Fields or Zach Wilson is available for the Lions at seven.

If the Jets do draft a QB, then the Lions might be sitting with empty hands.

As for Darnold’s future, we all know the young man has talent. He proved that at USC and he’s shown some great flashes in the league.

The problem for him is that he’s never been surrounded by great talent or great coaching. Being a solid quarterback will never be enough to win in the NFL.

With Saleh now in control, Darnold has his best shot yet at NFL success. The Jets should absolutely try to stick with him, even if I believe that for very selfish reasons.