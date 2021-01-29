‘Watch Yourself’: Biden Reportedly Asked Family To Rein In Business Activity Before Election

President Joe Biden warned his brother Frank to cool down his business dealings during his campaign for president to avoid negative attention, according to a new report from Politico.

“For Christ’s sake, watch yourself. Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you,” the president allegedly told his younger brother. Biden was primarily concerned his brother would be vilified for any appearance of inappropriate dealings, according to Politico.

SCOOP: Joe Biden during campaign warned his brother to be careful with biz dealings. ‘For Christ’s sake, watch yourself’

Also …

–Dem donor John Morgan says he flew Frank Biden to inauguration in private jet

–The two were in talks for biz venture. https://t.co/wDrMKunrDC — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) January 29, 2021

On inauguration day, an ad touting Frank Biden’s relationship with the new president drew attention, and the president has faced questions since early in his campaign about his son Hunter, who is under federal investigation for “tax affairs.”

Frank Biden is a senior adviser for government relations at Florida law firm Berman Law Group. He denied using his brother to attract clients despite the questionable inauguration day ad, saying “I have never used my brother to obtain clients for my firm.” (RELATED: Janet Yellen Received $810K In Speaking Fees From Hedge Fund Embroiled In GameStop Saga)

Joe Biden allegedly made it clear to his brother that there would be “a target on all of them” in the event Biden won the election, Florida attorney and Democratic donor John Morgan told Politico. Morgan is reportedly close with Frank Biden.

Morgan says he had discussed a potential business partnership with the president’s brother, but that it would be 100% legal-focused and involve no lobbying. Now, it is “extremely unlikely” the two will partner on any business venture, a source reportedly told Politico. (RELATED: White House Press Secretary Accuses Washington Examiner Reporter Of Twisting Biden’s Words ‘Out Of Context’)

People around the president were reportedly concerned about Frank Biden’s potential business dealings in the time following the election. During his campaign, Joe Biden promised there would be an “absolute wall” between the White House and his family’s business interests.