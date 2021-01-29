LaDainian Tomlinson Calls Philip Rivers A ‘Great Leader’ And More In Chargers Tribute

Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson labeled Philip Rivers a “great leader” and more in an incredible tribute to the star QB shared by the Los Angeles team.

The post shared Friday on Instagram by the NFL team read, "leader on and off the field."

The Chargers included a quote from Tomlinson to Rivers, the retired Colts QB, who recently announced he was walking away from football after playing in the league for 17 years.

“There’s so many things I can say about Philip Rivers,” Tomlinson shared. “I think the one thing that I will always remember is I never felt like we were going to lose when he as playing quarterback.”

“The confidence that he exuded really permeated throughout the entire team,” he added. “And then, the fact of his ability to connect with everyone on the team, no matter your background or your race. He was truly a great leader.

A short time before that, the Los Angeles team posted a clip of highlights during Philip’s career as a Charger that is can’t-miss for any fan.

The clip was captioned, “heck of a career. Heck of a man.”

And later, the NFL team shared a post that included some snaps from Rivers with other Chargers’ players throughout the years.

During his 15 years as the starting QB for the Chargers, Rivers never missed a game, not even in the playoffs, ESPN reported.

At the end of the 2019 season, Philip announced he was leaving the team and soon joined the Indianapolis Colts.

This season with the Colts, the star QB passed for 4,169 yards and 24 TDs, helping to lead Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and a score a shot at the post season, winning a wild-card berth before falling to the Buffalo Bills in 27-24 in the playoffs.

Rivers won 134 career games and is No. 2 among quarterbacks without a Super Bowl ring and eighth of all time.