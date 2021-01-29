Lou Dobbs Knocks ‘Jealous’ Republicans For Attacking Trump After He Endorsed Them

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs went after Republicans on Friday for criticizing former President Donald Trump after he endorsed them in the 2020 election during an interview with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Dobbs expressed frustration with GOP leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for appearing to distance themselves from the 45th president after the Jan. 6th Capitol riot. (RELATED: Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Visiting Trump And ‘Kissing The Ring’ Looked Like Slave And Master)

He told Meadows that the GOP needs a “new generation of leaders” who embrace Trump’s “American First” populism. Meadows continued to pump up Trump’s importance in the party, adding, “I’ve never seen an endorsement matter so much as President Trump’s endorsement.”

“I’ve never seen a president whose endorsement mattered more in terms of results, nor have I seen more recipients of such an endorsement be less grateful and, in point of fact, be well, peevish, petty and vindictive against a man they obviously are jealous of and who they fear mightily for his influence among the base, some 75 million people,” Dobbs said. “It’s pitiful to watch what happens to Mitch McConnell’s face when he hears the name, Trump.”

WATCH:



House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with Trump on Thursday in Florida to discuss a strategy that would win back the Republican majority in 2022. The meeting at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate was the first time the two GOP leaders have met face-to-face since the Capitol Riot.

House Democrats and 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump for the second time on Jan. 13 for one article of “incitement of insurrection.” The Senate is set to begin the impeachment trial on February 8.