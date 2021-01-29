Meghan Markle Credits Her Two Rescue Dogs For Helping Her Get Through The Last Year, CEO Of Royal Patronage Shares

Meghan Markle credits her two rescue pups with helping her get through the year, CEO of royal patronage shared.

“Whenever we talk to the Duchess about the charity, she always references how important her dogs are and what a support they are,” Caroline Yates, CEO of the Duchess of Sussex‘s animal welfare patronage, told Hello! magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

The royal couple own a pair of rescue dogs, a beagle named Guy and a black Labrador called Pula, the CEO shared.

“Particularly during everything that’s happened this year, with COVID, and with the personal trials and tribulations she went through this year,” Yates explained. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“It was really nice to share our experiences with her about how important animals are when things are tough and what a comfort they can be,” she added. “That’s what Mayhew is all about, that’s what we want to try and encourage, we want to try to promote the human-animal bond and what a great source of comfort and stimulation, and joy pet ownership can be.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

The former “Suits” actress reportedly remains committed to Mayhew, an organization dedicated to improving the “lives of dogs, cats and the people” in London and beyond, despite her and Prince Harry’s move last year to the United States.

The organization also revealed that it got one of the Sussex’s 2020 Christmas cards, which contains an artistic drawing of the duke and duchess, son Archie and the pups.