More Than 60% Of Voters Trust Biden To Do A ‘Good Job’ With Economy, Poll Shows

Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
More than 60% of registered voters trust President Joe Biden’s administration to do “a good job” managing the economic crisis, according to a Friday poll.

The Hill-HarrisX poll found that 62% of registered voters responded that they think Biden’s administration will do a very good or somewhat good job handling the economy. Thirty-eight percent responded they expect the administration to do a somewhat bad or very bad job.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the country’s economic performance to shrink in 2020 by 3.5%, a record since the conclusion of World War II. The U.S.’s real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% two years ago, but shrank 3.5% last year, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Thursday.(RELATED: White House Concerned That Latest GDP And Unemployment Figures Show ‘Significant Slowing Of Our Economic Recovery’)

Currently one-third of Lawrence’s children live in poverty, 36 percent of residents receive aid under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and just over 24 percent of residents live in poverty. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Among Democratic registered voters, 93% believed the president will do a good job managing the economy, the poll found, and 62% of Independents agreed, according to the poll.  Only 30% of Republican respondents said the same.

The poll was conducted online from Jan. 21 until Jan. 22 and had 941 registered voter participants. The poll carried a plus or minus 3.19 percentage point margin of error.

