More Than 60% Of Voters Trust Biden To Do A ‘Good Job’ With Economy, Poll Shows

More than 60% of registered voters trust President Joe Biden’s administration to do “a good job” managing the economic crisis, according to a Friday poll.

The Hill-HarrisX poll found that 62% of registered voters responded that they think Biden’s administration will do a very good or somewhat good job handling the economy. Thirty-eight percent responded they expect the administration to do a somewhat bad or very bad job.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the country’s economic performance to shrink in 2020 by 3.5%, a record since the conclusion of World War II. The U.S.’s real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 2.2% two years ago, but shrank 3.5% last year, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report released Thursday.(RELATED: White House Concerned That Latest GDP And Unemployment Figures Show ‘Significant Slowing Of Our Economic Recovery’)

Among Democratic registered voters, 93% believed the president will do a good job managing the economy, the poll found, and 62% of Independents agreed, according to the poll. Only 30% of Republican respondents said the same.

The poll was conducted online from Jan. 21 until Jan. 22 and had 941 registered voter participants. The poll carried a plus or minus 3.19 percentage point margin of error.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.