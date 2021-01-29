National Guard Troops In DC Get A Visit From Some Therapy Pups

National Guard troops who deployed in Washington, D.C., following the Capitol riot, got a visit Friday from some special therapy pups.

“Today, a group of therapy dogs from @PALdogs were brought to the Hamilton Hotel in DC, where more than 250 National Guard members have been staying since they were deployed here following the insurrection,” a Washington correspondent for New York magazine tweeted. (RELATED: Jill Biden Makes Surprise Stop, Brings Cookies To National Guard Troops)

The post included a series of snaps of the guard members petting, holding and getting some love from the dogs who are part of the organization called PAL(People.Animals.Love.) (RELATED: Michelle Obama, Jill Biden Celebrate The Troops On ‘The Voice’)

Today, a group of therapy dogs from @PALdogs were brought to the Hamilton Hotel in DC, where more than 250 National Guard members have been staying since they were deployed here following the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cQeLy1do27 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 29, 2021

As previously reported, guard members from all across the country were deployed to the Capitol area following the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has since called for the return of his troops after reports surfaced thousands of National Guard members were forced to sleep in parking garages after they were reportedly “forced to vacate” the congressional grounds, according to a Politico report.

I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state. @TexasGuard — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2021

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also ordered his troops home following the reports, stating that guard members are “not Nancy Pelosi’s servants,” Fox News reported.