Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Launch Revived Following Fallout Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Comedian Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show has been revived by Debmar-Mercury and Fox months after he publicly made anti-semitic comments.

Cannon’s daytime talk show was shelved in July after the comedian said white people are the real “savages” because they “rob, steal, rape and kill” and that blacks were the real semites. The show was originally set to premiere in September, but will now launch sometime this fall, Variety reported.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement to Variety. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks)

“With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started,” Cannon continued. “I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Cannon apologized for his anti-semitic comments after he was fired from ViacomCBS.

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,” Cannon said on Twitter at the time.