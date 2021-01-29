Pet Essentials: 5 Items Your Furry Friends Will Love

Pets are just as much a part of our families as anyone else. So, why not treat them as such? From toys to treats, we’ve selected a handful of products your pet will absolutely adore. Plus, it’s time you keep yourself and your pup feeling calm, cool, and relaxed with these ingenious products!

This chew toy set is suitable for large dogs. With your purchase, you’ll receive two, 5-knot rope toys, two 3-knot ropes, two 2-knot ropes, two rope balls and one tug-of-war ball.

Get it here for only $22.98.

This premium dog bed is not only waterproof and easily washable, but the memory foam is designed to keep your pup’s joints younger for longer! If your dog is older or prone to health issues, this is an undoubtedly a wise purchase. With that being said, memory orthopedic foam is also suitable for all dogs!

Get it here for just $119.99! The medium dog bed is $54.99 and the small is $37.99.

Ranging in size from XS to XL, this collar and leash set is made from heavy duty nylon to ensure maximum durability. This collar is equipped with an extremely useful safety lock feature to make sure your pup will not break free or escape. Plus, your dog will look super fashionable with their matching colors!

Get it here for just $12.69.

Natural food is best kind of food for your pet, hands down. This dry dog food package from Diamond Naturals is made with potatoes and wild caught salmon, a superfood with high nutritional value. With no artificial colors, preservatives or flavors added, this dog food will be enthusiastically enjoyed by your pet. And, you’ll feel better knowing they are eating healthy and fresh ingredients!

Get it here for only $36.99.

If your furry friend is on the smaller side of the scale, check out these small dog foods:

Rachael Ray Nutrish Super Premium Dry Dog Food

Merrick Classic Healthy Grains Dry Dog Food

Purina Pro Plan High Protein, Grain Free Small Dog Adult Wet Dog Food Pate

This pet shampoo is all-natural and will leave your pet smell refreshed and clean! Lavender essential oil is known to treat anxiety, eczema, and allergies. Treat your pet to the spa-like bath they deserve with this shampoo!

Get it her for only $9.45.

