PREVIEW: The Wisconsin Badgers Need To Maul Penn State

The Wisconsin Badgers need to hammer Penn State this weekend.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions will meet Saturday in Happy Valley, and I 100% expect the guys to take care of business. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the moment, we’re 13-4 and coming off a huge win over Maryland.

Now, we have to keep the momentum high as we take the court against another B1G team. PSU might not be among the B1G greats, but we all know this conference is a boxing match every single night.

There’s no such thing as an easy game. There’s only slugfests. While I expect us to dominate PSU, the idea they’re going to roll over and play dead is just laughable.

You best believe they’re going to throw every single thing they have at us.

As I’ve said many times, we have all the talent in the world, but we need to find some consistency. That’s one thing we’ve struggled with at times this season.

The Badgers can use this game to get on another roll and winning streak. That’s exactly what I expect to happen.

You can catch the action at 3:00 EST on BTN! It’s going to be a fun one.