‘QAnon Shaman’ Prepared To Testify In Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Jacob Chansley, more widely known as the horned “QAnon Shaman,” is willing to testify in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, according to the Associated Press.

Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, offered to have Chansley testify at the upcoming impeachment trial February, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Watkins said that the senators should hear from somebody who was incited by Trump, according to the Associated Press. He has not spoken with any Senators about his proposition at this point in time, the Associated Press reported.

“It would be appropriate and honorable for the president to pardon Mr. Chansley and other like-minded, peaceful individuals who accepted the president’s invitation with honorable intentions,” Watkins said in a statement, pleading for a pardon from Trump before he left office, according to KMOV4.

Watkins described Chansley as “horrendously smitten” for Trump prior to the events on Jan 6, according to the Associated Press. Trump did not pardon Chansley, according to the AP.

“He felt like he was betrayed by the president,” Watkins said, according to the Associated Press.

Chansley was photographed at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot wearing face paint, a horned hat, and no shirt. He posed for photos inside the Senate chamber and allegedly left a threatening note on former Vice President Pence’s desk, according to court documents.

He was arrested Jan 9. on federal charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). (RELATED: Feds Arrest Spear-Wielding Man In Viking Hat In Capitol Riot Roundup)

Chansley joins at least four others who have been charged for the riot in saying their actions were influenced by orders from Trump, according to the Associated Press. The riot left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.