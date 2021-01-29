REPORT: Two Alleged Capitol Rioters Tracked Down In Las Vegas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have made two arrests in Las Vegas in regard to the riots that took place on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol Building.

The FBI tracked social media posts, used video surveillance, and followed tips from the public in order to track the two men believed to have been at the Capitol riots, according to NBC 3. The two men, Nathaniel J. DeGrave and Ronald Sandlin, were reportedly taken in at the Henderson Detention Center.

Sandra Breault, the Las Vegas FBI public affairs officer later confirmed the arrests, according to the outlet.

Feds charge Nate Degrave, who is associated with Josiah Colt and Ronnie Sandlin, in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They raised money for their trip on GoGundMe. pic.twitter.com/0sbstANzxZ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 29, 2021

“We are out here protecting the country, if shit goes down, if Pence does what we think he is going to do. Then we are here to defend this city, defend any city in this country,” DeGrave stated on social media, court documents show. “Let Antifa try us, we are here, we are ready. I say bring it. We are not silent anymore.”

“We are sick and tired of the fucking lies. It is time to put an end to this once and for all,” DeGrave wrote further. (RELATED: Capitol Police Apologize For Failures During Capitol Riot)

Officials continue to search for individuals who participated in the Capitol riots.

“We will continue to track down and arrest those who attacked our Capitol anywhere in the country,” U.S. Marshal Gary Scholfield said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.