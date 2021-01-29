REPORT: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Was Streamed For 2.25 Billion Minutes During Its Debut Weekend

“Wonder Woman 1984” put up some gigantic streaming numbers during its debut weekend.

The highly-anticipated film with Gal Gadot was released directly on HBO Max on Christmas Day, and we now have an idea of its insane performance. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was streamed for 2.25 billion minutes from Christmas Day through Dec. 27. That’s the equivalent of watching the movie 14.9 million times.

THR reported that it’s the most successful film in Nielsen’s history.

There’s two major points that need to be made here. First, this tells you everything you need to know about why a third “Wonder Woman” film with Gadot has already been given the thumbs up.

Even though “Wonder Woman 1984” was disappointing, it still moved the needle more than enough to warrant a third film in the series.

Secondly, and probably more importantly, if this is the kind of data we see for major movies heading straight to streaming platforms, then movie theaters are dead forever.

It’s game over. If people are this committed to watching on HBO Max and paying a monthly fee, then say goodbye to ever going to a theater again.

Luckily, I’m okay with that outcome! Bring on streaming forever!