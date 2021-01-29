Senior ISIS Leader Killed During Iraqi Intelligence Mission, Prime Minister Says

The Iraqi military killed an ISIS commander during an intelligence operation in Iraq, the Prime Minister of Iraq announced Thursday.

Prime Minister of Iraq Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that armed Iraqi forces killed ISIS commander Abu Yasser Al-Issawi, the prime minister announced on Twitter.

“We promised and fulfilled. I gave my word to pursue Daesh terrorists, we gave them a thundering response,” Al-Kadhimi said.

“Our heroic armed forces have eliminated Daesh commander Abu Yaser Al-Issawi as part of an intelligence-led operation. Long live Iraq and its patriotic armed forces,” Al-Kadhimi said.

Al-Issawi was recognized as one of the most senior ISIS members in Iraq, Agence France-Presse reported in July. He fought both Iraqi and Syrian jihadist factions which boosted his status within the group, the AFP reported.

“The coalition carried out five air raids, killing at least 10 jihadists” on Wednesday in an operation supported by a U.S.-led coalition, senior officials said, according to the AFP. (RELATED: Nearly 100 Russian Airstrikes Target ISIS Sleeper Cells In 24-Hour Bombing Spree: Report)

The reported airstrikes occurred in a remote northern area of Iraq in the Kirkuk province, according to the AFP.

