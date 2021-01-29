Stefanik Blasts Cuomo, Calls Nursing Home Situation ‘Corruption At The Highest Level’

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik criticized Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the scandal concerning underreported coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and other adult facilities during an interview Thursday night on Fox News.

WATCH: ???? I joined @seanhannity tonight to talk about why we need to subpoena Governor Cuomo and his top aides NOW. This isn’t just a nursing home scandal. It’s a massive corruption scandal and a cover up with a pay to play angle at the highest level of State Government. pic.twitter.com/SP5z46pVq2 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 29, 2021

“This is so much more than a nursing home scandal,” Stefanik said, as reported by Fox News. “This is a massive corruption scandal at the highest level of New York state government.”

Stefanik’s attacks stem from a report that New York state subtly altered the way it counted coronavirus deaths around April 28. New York’s coronavirus tracker now excludes anyone who tested positive for the virus while living at a long-term care facility but died in a hospital, as previously reported. New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report Thursday that indicates the New York Department of Health undercounted coronavirus deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50% and that at least 4,000 died after Cuomo’s order mandating that assisted-living facilities admit coronavirus-positive persons. (RELATED: Gov. Cuomo Says ‘Incompetent Government Killed People’ While NY Has Second Highest COVID-19 Death Rate)

Stefanik blasted Cuomo’s edict, saying he and his staff has “smeared” anyone asking for information around this order.

“There have been advocates who have lost loved ones, who have been asking for answers, accountability and transparency,” Stefanik said in the appearance. “And at every turn, the governor and his staff heads have smeared those individuals … going so far as calling these family advocates part of a death cult.”

Stefanik claimed the best way to get “answers” is to issue subpoenas against anyone involved.

“The way to get answers is to issue subpoenas,” Stefanik declared. “Both Democrats and Republicans in the state Senate and state Assembly are finally coming together to issue subpoenas. We also need to continue the independent investigation at the federal level … These families deserve accountability and we need to make sure this never happens again.”