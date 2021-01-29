Texas Vs. Kentucky Basketball Game Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

The Texas vs. Kentucky NCAA basketball game for Saturday has been cancelled.

Kentucky’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause due to coronavirus, the organization shared Friday on Twitter.

Our game vs. @TexasMBB set for tomorrow has been canceled. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority. ➡️ https://t.co/JmkjNt9k2c pic.twitter.com/er9fO5OieP — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 29, 2021

“The Kentucky men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, including Saturday’s game vs. Texas due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program,” a statement from the university said. “The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.” (RELATED: Texas Basketball Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive For COVID-19)

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our No. 1 priority,” the university added.

Texas’ head basketball coach Shaka Smart announced he had tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

“I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family,” Smart said in a statement on his Twitter account. “I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so.”