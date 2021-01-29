‘Miracle Baby’: Tim Tebow Recalls During March For Life Speech How His Mom Almost Aborted Him

Former football player and professional baseball player Tim Tebow recalled Friday during the 2021 virtual March for Life how his mom almost aborted him.

Tebow started off the story talking about a missionary in the Philippines who wanted his wife to have a fifth baby, according to Fox News.

Tim Tebow’s March for Life speech includes tale of mom dismissing advice to terminate pregnancyhttps://t.co/p9HerqLnQQ — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 29, 2021

“The pregnancy was so tough. There were so many setbacks and heartaches but the whole time she continued to trust God,” Tebow said. (RELATED: Tim Tebow Gave His Own Shoes To Homeless Person While Visiting Shelter)

“Then it came time to give birth and a doctor who had been doing it for over 35 years — this was his specialty helping women give birth — and he helped deliver that baby, and in over 35 years of doing it he looked at her and said, ‘Out of all my years this is the greatest miracle I have ever seen because I have no idea how he survived. The placenta is not attached. There are so many different issues and I don’t know how he had the nourishment and the food to be able to survive. This is a miracle baby,'” Tebow continued, the outlet reported.

That baby turned out to be Tebow, the athlete revealed.

“Here is your baby, Mrs. Tebow.’ And that day I got to meet my mom,” Tebow said, Fox News reported.

Tebow’s mom, Pam Tebow, has previously spoken out about the baseball player’s birth story.

“I’m so grateful my mom gave me a chance at life,” Tebow added during his speech, Fox News reported.