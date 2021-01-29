Today Is The Two Year Anniversary Of When Now-VP Kamala Harris Said Jussie Smollett Was The Victim Of A ‘Modern-Day Lynching’

Today marks two years since now-Vice President Kamala Harris publicly threw her support behind Jussie Smollett after he was allegedly a victim of a hate crime.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery,” Harris tweeted at the time. “This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.” (RELATED: Chicago Police Department Releases Jussie Smollett 911 Call)

Chicago Police opened a hate crime investigation after Smollett claimed he was attacked near his home in Chicago. The former “Empire” actor said he was approached by two men around 2 a.m. who shouted “racial and homophobic slurs.” The men then allegedly poured an “unknown substance” on Smollett and tied a noose around his neck.

After investigating, the Chicago Police Department claimed that Smollett had lied about the hate crime.

As previously reported, he currently faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.