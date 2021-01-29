Turns Out That I Was 100% Wrong About ‘WandaVision’

“WandaVision” has turned into an awesome show.

After hating the first two episodes of the Disney+ series, I decided to keep watching just to see if things improved. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After the third episode, I admitted that I might have been a shade quick on the trigger. Props to me for being able to admit when I overreacted after two episodes of television.

Well, I’m back to eat some more crow because I just finished the fourth episode and it was outstanding. The facade around Wanda is starting to fall apart, and everything is becoming clearer.

Without spoiling anything, I thought the first two episodes were more or less going to be the format of the show, and it sucked.

It was awful and I almost quit on it. It was arguably the two worst episodes of TV I’ve ever seen.

However, that’s not really the case anymore at all. It turns out that it’s all smoke and mirrors to a degree created by Wanda, and after episode four, you can tell things are about to go off of the rails.

So, I’d like to put my hand high up into the air and admit that I was incredibly wrong about “WandaVision.” The show has become pretty damn good through four episodes, and I’m grateful I didn’t throw in the towel.

So, I was wrong. It’s that simple. Print it out, put on a billboard and shout it from the mountains. Now, let’s see what we get next!