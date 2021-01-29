Zach Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Shares Release Date And Movie Artwork

Fans who have been waiting for Zach Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” found out Friday the movie will hit HBO Max in March.

The Twitter handle for the director’s cut of the highly-anticipated superhero film dropped three black-and-white shots for fans, along with the officially release date it will hit the streaming site, March 18, 2021.

“Fallen. #SnyderCut,” the first post read from the Warner Bros film director’s cut, along with a cracked “Justice League” logo. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

“Risen. #SnyderCut,” a second post added, with a picture of a torn “Justice League” flag flying in the wind. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

And the last one read, “United. #SnyderCut Streaming 3.18.21.” The artwork included a snap of the “Justice League” film inside a film container.

As previously reported, Snyder announced in 2017 he was stepping away from the DC film following the death of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who had died from suicide, People magazine reported.

Director Joss Whedon stepped into the project and the movie was released to mixed reviews.

Fans began a social media campaign for what was called the “Snyder cut” of the film. In the summer of 2020, Snyder revealed that he was indeed working on a cut of the film and it would appear on HBO Max in 2021.

Snyder’s “Justice League” will debut March 18 and be released in four hour-long parts.