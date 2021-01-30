21 Electric Toothbrushes On Sale To Help Impress Your Dentist In 2021

Avoid going to the dentist like the plague? You’re not alone. In fact, people all over the world are scared of sitting in the dreaded dentist chair and come up with a wide range of reasons not to get their teeth cleaned. But perhaps the proper at-home dental tools, like a great electric toothbrush, could keep those pearly whites in tip-top shape, making trips to the dentist nothing to worry about.

We’ve scoured the net for great deals on electric toothbrushes and found 21 different models, all on sale for a limited time!

TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Docking Station – $69.99

This highly-rated brush operates at sonic speeds, boasts multiple cleaning modes, and even includes a patented docking station that uses UV-rays to kill 99.9% of germs and pathogens.

Get the TAO Clean Sonic Toothbrush & Docking Station for $69.99 (reg. $129).

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads (Silver) – $42.99

Featuring an impressive 40,000 strokes per minute, this brush gives your mouth an incredibly clean feeling and even has dentist-recommended area change suggestions and a brush timer. Plus, it comes with two bonus brush heads!

Get the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads in silver for $42.99 (reg. $259).

Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads – $42.99

Thanks to this brush’s UV sanitizing base, your brush gets cleaned of nasty germs and bacteria each time you use it. And it lasts up to two weeks on a single charge, making it great for traveling.

Get the Platinum Sonic Toothbrush & UV Sanitizing Charging Base With 2 Bonus Brush Heads for $42.99 (reg. $259).

CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush With 4 Brush Heads – $28.95

Remove up to 10 times more plaque and improve your gum health significantly after using this brush for just a week! It even comes with four additional brush heads.

Get the CleanSonic Ultra Electric Whitening Toothbrush With 4 Brush Heads for $28.95 (reg. $99).

Aquasonic PRO Toothbrush with 6 ProFlex Brush Heads, Wireless Charging Glass & Case – $54.99

With four cleaning modes and an area-changing timer, this high-end electric brush will give your mouth an incredible clean each time you use it. And it even comes with a glass you can rinse your mouth out with and charge your brush in afterward.

Get the Aquasonic PRO Toothbrush with 6 ProFlex Brush Heads, Wireless Charging Glass & Case for $54.99 (reg. $99).

Elements Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Charger Base – $69.99

100 times more powerful than your standard brush, this device uses four different brush modes to help clean your teeth and fight plaque. And its charging base rids it of germs in between uses.

Get the Elements Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizing Charger Base for $69.99 (reg. $500).

MySonic All Clear Powered Toothbrush Set – $34.99

Great for those with sensitive gums, this electric brush gives you different cleaning modes to choose from based on your specific comfort level. And thanks to its smart timer, you can ensure you’re left with a sparkling clean mouth every single time.

Get the MySonic All Clear Powered Toothbrush Set for $34.99 (reg. $99).

AquaSonic Brush Monsters AR Toothbrush – $26.99

Teach kids to enjoy brushing with this smart device that not only tracks their brushing efficiency via the accompanying app but also by letting them watch themselves in fun filters as they clean!

Get the AquaSonic Brush Monsters AR Toothbrush for $26.99 (reg. $299).

Sonic EDGE Rechargeable Toothbrush + 8 Brush Heads – $39.99

Thanks to the brush’s waterproof build, you can safely take it into the shower, giving your mouth a superior clean as you suds up. It even comes with eight additional brush heads to ensure your teeth always stay in great shape.

Get the Sonic EDGE Rechargeable Toothbrush + 8 Brush Heads for $39.99 (reg. $199).

eBrush Sonic Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads & Travel Case – $34.99

With its strong 38,000 motions per minute and pulsating timers to help you efficiently clean your mouth, this electric brush is a far cry from the traditional ones you’re used to using. You can even safely use it in the shower.

Get the eBrush Sonic Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads & Travel Case for $34.99 (reg. $129).

FLUX Oscillating Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads – $37.99

Fight plaque and improve gum health with this extraordinary brush that boasts a whopping 8,000 oscillating movements per minute. It’s also safe to use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers.

Get the FLUX Oscillating Electric Toothbrush with 3 Brush Heads for $37.99 (reg. $128).

Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads, Charger, and Travel Case (Midnight Black) – $47.99

This award-winning brush can effectively remove plaque and improve gingivitis thanks to its unique whitening care brush heads with special diamond-shaped bristles designed to polish and buff your teeth.

Get the Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads, Charger, and Travel Case in midnight black for $47.99 (reg. $170).

IONPA DH: Home ION Power Electric Toothbrush – $46.99

Without even using toothpaste, this electric brush uses ions from its superfine bristles to gently yet effectively loosen plaque both above and below the gumline.

Get the IONPA DH: Home ION Power Electric Toothbrush for $46.99 (reg. $59).

IONPA DM: Portable Ionic Electric Toothbrush – $32.99

With multiple brush modes, a smart timer, and a combination of ion power and sonic action, this brush effectively lifts plaque right off your teeth — and you don’t even need toothpaste!

Get the IONPA DM: Portable Ionic Electric Toothbrush for $32.99 (Reg. $39).

IONPA DP: Premium ION Power Electric Toothbrush – $89.99

Choose from four different cleaning modes, including Clean, GumCare, White+, and HiClean, to effectively clean over 100% more plaque from your gumline than you would with a traditional brush.

Get the IONPA DP: Premium ION Power Electric Toothbrush for $89.99 (reg. $109).

AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads – $36.99

Capable of removing 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, this cleaning tool uses a 40,000 VPM, multiple brush modes, and more to dissolve stains and leave your mouth feeling incredibly fresh.

Get the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush and Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads for $36.99 (reg. $189).

Clara Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizer – $79.99

With its included UV-sanitizer, four brush modes, multiple timers, and extra-long battery life, this brush is great for using at home, during travel, and more.

Get the Clara Sonic Toothbrush with UV Sanitizer for $79.9 (reg. $279).

AquaSonic ProSpin Whitening Toothbrush – $39.99

Boasting rotary oscillation technology, this brush fights plaque better than your traditional brush and uses soft outer bristles to gently brush it away from your teeth and gums. After regular use, you’ll notice a brighter, sparkling smile.

Get the AquaSonic ProSpin Whitening Toothbrush for $39.99 (reg. $99).

Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 4 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads, Travel Case & Charger – $39.99

ADA approved, this award-winning brush can remove up to seven times more plaque than your typical toothbrush. However, it’s still incredibly gentle to use on sensitive gums as it uses an audible pressure sensor to prevent gum damage.

Get the Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 4 Anti-Plaque Brush Heads, Travel Case & Charger for $39.99 (reg. $130).

Playbrush Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Kids – $39.99

Thanks to this brush’s accompanying app, kids can enjoy playing games, brush-coaching, and more as they learn this important daily activity.

Get the Playbrush Smart Sonic Electric Toothbrush for Kids for $39.99 (reg. $49).

Oral-B Genius Pro 7500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $119.99

Boasting high ratings on Amazon, this brush uses 3D cleaning action to effectively remove plaque along with five cleaning modes to tailor each brush to your specific needs and comfort level.

Get the Oral-B Genius Pro 7500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $119.99 (reg. $134).

Prices subject to change.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.