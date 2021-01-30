Aaron Rodgers Gets Spotted In The Back Of A Truck Holding Up A Case Of Beer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gone viral for all the right reasons.

A video is circulating around the web of Rodgers driving around in the back of a pickup truck holding up a case of Bud Light. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star quarterback tweeted that he was in the back of David Bakhtiari’s truck, and unfortunately, the case was a bit soggy. You can watch the video in the tweet below.

Ya that was me ???????????? Listen to @OfficialAJHawk and it was @DavidBakhtiari ‘s truck and soggy beer cases. How ya doin keep it movin @PatMcAfeeShow # https://t.co/P1qfRnUb2W — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 29, 2021

Is it just me or has Aaron Rodgers become substantially more likable over the course of the past year? As a Lions fan, the Packers are my sworn enemy, but Rodgers is growing on me.

He’s out here dropping bombs on the media about his future and driving around with a case of beer in the back of a truck.

Aaron Rodgers: “A lot of guys futures, they’re uncertain, myself included.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 25, 2021

Even though he’s not playing in the Super Bowl, Rodgers is clearly living his best life, and I’m here for it.

“It wasn’t my decision.” Aaron Rodgers on Packers coach Matt LaFleur deciding to kick a field goal on 4th down late in the 4th quarter. (via @CBSSportsHQ)pic.twitter.com/aThJYXgT2f — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

You also know the good people of Wisconsin love the fact their quarterback was driving around with a case of cold beer in a pickup truck. That’s the most Wisconsin thing I’ve ever heard of.

Stay frosty, Rodgers!