Beybulat Isaev Knocks Out Mihajlo Kecojevic With A Brutal Punch

Beybulat Isaev slept Mihajlo Kecojevic with a brutal punch during a Friday fight.

During their One Championship bout, Isaev knocked out Kecojevic with one of the most brutal punches that you’ll ever see. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane knockout below. It’ll be one of the craziest moments you’ve seen in a minute or two in the fighting game.

Folks, it really doesn’t get much better than that knockout in the world of fighting. That was absolutely brutal.

My skin crawled watching his fist make contact with Kecojevic. You just dropped him like it was no big deal at all.

There’s no coming back from a shot like that. You just can’t do it. That’s the kind of knockout out that will follow Kecojevic for the rest of his career.

Even after watching the video a few times, I still can’t get over it.

PLANTED HIM LIKE A TREE! Beybulat Isaev murders heavy favorite Mihajlo Kecojevic with a vicious right hand. pic.twitter.com/mXULtHxm1h — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) January 29, 2021

Props to Isaev on the incredible knockout. There’s no doubt it’s one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.