Leaked Video Shows Nick Saban’s Incredible Recruiting Pitch

A leaked video has shined a light on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s pitch to recruits.

In a YouTube video posted by Peavy Dawg, Saban can be seen on a video chat with an unnamed recruit making his pitch, and it’s pretty much pornographic for fans of the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He just listed off all his national titles, how many players make the NFL and said the recruit will face better competition in practice than he will in a game.

For fans of college football, I’m not sure how you can watch that video and not immediately love it. That was awesome.

How can any other coach in America recruit against that? Saban was just spitting facts in that video. Six national titles in Tuscaloosa and the most players in the NFL by a mile.

It’s not even a situation that’s debatable. He was just laying out the numbers.

Life sure must be nice when you’re an Alabama fan and Nick Saban is your coach.