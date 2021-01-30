Man Runs Onto Track During New Zealand Horse Race, Nearly Gets Trampled

A man was captured on video running onto a track during a horse race in New Zealand and standing before the charging horses.

The incident happened during the eighth race of the Wellington Cup held Friday at the Trentham race track, Outkick reported. The man, caught on video, walked away uninjured as the horses sprinted past him.

The interloper was witnessed by a substantial crowd there to watch the races, according to the New Zealand Herald. Some of the crowd’s reactions could be seen and heard in videos posted to Twitter.

WATCH:

Incredible vision at Trentham. Jockeys should be congratulated for the feat on not cleaning up the person standing on the track ! pic.twitter.com/cSHs4s1Fmd — Andrew Bensley (@AndrewBensley) January 30, 2021

Still in disbelief pic.twitter.com/gHrmChjkqd — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) January 30, 2021

The man stood in the middle of the track in front of the main grandstand as the field galloped towards him. Jockeys were able to avoid hitting the man with horses weighing over 1000 lbs. and traveling about 37 mph, according to the New Zealand Herald.

“He was lucky he didn’t get run over,” jockey Danielle Johnson said, according to the New Zealand Herald. “Most of us didn’t see him until late.” (RELATED: Belmont Stakes Becomes First Leg Of Triple Crown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic)

The man was reportedly arrested by authorities.

This is not the only incidence of fan misbehavior as spectators are once again permitted to attend sports events in the wake of pandemic related restrictions. Two spectators fought in the stands during an NFL playoff game in Buffalo, New York earlier in January.

Sporting events at full capacity with live fans in attendance may be a reality towards the end of summer 2021 if the COVID vaccination campaign progresses as U.S. officials hope, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in December. (RELATED: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Brings Backs Sports With No Spectators)